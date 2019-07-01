Columbus artist honored with billboard after Juneteenth Google doodle goes viral

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus artist now has a billboard after some of his artwork recently went viral.
The billboard is located on 13th Street in Columbus. Community members donated funds to have Davian Chester’s work displayed on the digital billboard.
Chester created a Google doodle to commemorate Juneteenth when the tech giant didn’t’ create its own. Juneteenth recognizes the anniversary of the emancipation of slaver on in 1865.
Google also liked Chester’s depiction of two hands in chains so much that they offered him a job. There is no word on whether or not he has accepted the offer or not.
