Community honors two young people who died as a result of domestic and gun violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The community is rallying together to honor two young people who tragically lost their lives as a result of violence.
Organizers of the event say they want to bring awareness to domestic and gun violence in the community to honor Destinee Virgin, who lost her life due to domestic violence, and Tony Allen, who lost his life as a result of gun violence.
Virgin’s mother Mechelle Virgin wanted to do something special and invite community members who have lost loved ones to have a chance to tell their stories, so she created Destinee and Tony Day.
Mechelle Virgin says too many teens are losing their lives to domestic and gun violence and that no parent should ever have to bury their child.
“I don’t want other parents to feel the way I feel. I want to tell them some of the signs that I noticed in my child so everybody will be aware of what’s going on, because it could be happening to your child and you never know. They are not going to tell you my child didn’t walk up to me and say, ‘Hey, mom, he’s hitting on me.’ She didn’t, I had to pick and pry and then at the end, look what happened: my child lost her life," said Mechelle Virgin.
There were also several non-profit organizations at the rally, including Hope Harbour, the Witness Victim’s Program in Columbus and Still Standing Alliance out of Atlanta to help get useful information out to the community.
