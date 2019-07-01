Jury awards $125M in wrongful death lawsuit of man who died at Ralston Towers in 2017

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A jury in a wrongful death lawsuit being filed by the family of a man who died at Ralston Towers in 2017 has sided with the man’s family.
A Columbus jury has now awarded a $125 million settlement in Hart’s case.
The $125 million is broken down into $35 million for the wrongful death, $15 million for pain and suffering, $50 million for punitive damages and $25 million for litigation expenses and attorney fees.
The jury ruled that the defendants acted with specific intent to harm Hart.
Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley says Hart’s death was a health-related issue aggravated by the heat.
Worley says management found Hart lying on the bed in his room that the temperature in the man’s room was 98 degrees.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.