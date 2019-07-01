Kicking off July with some sizzling summer heat

The high pressure ridge will help keep rain chances to a minimum through Wednesday (10-20% range), but changes arrive by the 4th. We transition to a more unsettled pattern, bringing better coverage of showers and thunderstorms each day through early next week (30-50%). So, yes, that means you may want to have a Plan B if you’re doing anything outdoors for Independence Day; it certainly won’t be a washout on the 4th, but have the WTVM Weather app handy at least, so you’ll be notified of any rain nearby. With more cloud cover and higher rain chances in the forecast later this week, that will help knock our highs down into at least the low 90s.