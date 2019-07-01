Nearly 25K citations and one year later, Georgia drivers remain hands-free

In that one year time span, law enforcement gave out a total of 24,682 citations, according to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, there have been 697 traffic deaths reported through June 30, 2019, which is three percent lower than the 720 reported to the same date in 2018.
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says they will need three to five years of data to analyze trends in highway safety. Their first real set of data will come in the fall of 2020 when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration releases their 2019 report as 2019 is the first full calendar year the hands-free law will be in effect.
Under the Hands-free Georgia Act, drivers are not allowed to operate a phone by hand or use any part of their body to support the device.
Fines can range anywhere from $50 to $150.
