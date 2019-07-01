Police investigating murder of 70-year-old woman on Luckie St. in Columbus

By Olivia Gunn | July 1, 2019 at 5:38 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 5:53 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating the murder of a 70-year-old woman who died from a gunshot wound.

Police confirmed Chongcha Dyer was found dead Saturday, June 29 inside a residence in the 2800 block of Luckie Street.

According to police, officers responded to the home at approximately 7:30 p.m. in reference to a welfare check on an individual.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4295.

