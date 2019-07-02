Ala. Court of Appeals upholds 2017 Barbour County murder conviction

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The murder conviction of a Barbour County man has been upheld by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
Willie James Dickerson, 48, was convicted of the 2012 murder of Willie Pugh. Pugh was reported missing in January 2012 and was later found dead in a wooded area off Sutton Dairy Road in the Doster community of Barbour County.
Authorities say evidence at trial showed Dickerson had stabbed Pugh in the face and neck, causing his death. Dickerson was sentenced to life in prison in 2017.
Dickerson appealed the case; however, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld his conviction on Friday, June 28.
