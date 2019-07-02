Another Scorcher on Wednesday!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a very hot Tuesday, look for a repeat on Wednesday - very little in the way of any showers or storms and highs back in the mid to upper 90s in most spots. The heat index - or 'feels like' temperatures - will be at 100+ through much of the afternoon and evening. By Thursday, the weather pattern begins to change a bit as the ridge of high pressure breaks down (which has been keeping us mostly dry and hot). Look for a better chance of a passing shower or storms in the afternoon and evening, but it still won't be a washout - just make sure you have a backup plan in case a storm rolls over your location and keep track on the WTVM weather app. By fireworks time, the storm coverage should be dropping quite a bit. The weather will generally be the exact say for Frida, the weekend, and for the start of next week. If we had to pick one 'drier' day in there, it would likely be Saturday. The middle and end of next week look to dry out even more with highs back in the mid 90s.