Auburn man arrested on multiple drug charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is behind bars after a traffic stop led to him being arrested on multiple drug charges.
24-year-old Deylon Marque Pearson was wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree possession of marijuana when he was pulled over in the 4000 block of North College St.
Officers recovered 30 vapor pen cartridges containing THC and over $1,000 in U.S. currency.
In addition to his outstanding warrant, Pearson is also facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was taken to the Lee County Jail on a $5,500 bond.
