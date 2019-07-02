Auburn man arrested on multiple drug charges

By Alex Jones | July 2, 2019 at 11:02 AM EDT - Updated July 2 at 11:08 AM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is behind bars after a traffic stop led to him being arrested on multiple drug charges.

24-year-old Deylon Marque Pearson was wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree possession of marijuana when he was pulled over in the 4000 block of North College St.

Officers recovered 30 vapor pen cartridges containing THC and over $1,000 in U.S. currency.

In addition to his outstanding warrant, Pearson is also facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail on a $5,500 bond.

