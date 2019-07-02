Diesel truck overturns on I-185 in Harris County, lane blocked

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An overturned diesel truck on I-185 in Harris County has blocked a lane of traffic.
The truck overturned just before exit 25 in the northbound lanes, blocking the far right lane from traffic.
The Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia State Patrol, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Fire Hazmat Team are all on the scene.
Drivers should expect delays and find an alternate route.
News Leader 9 has a crew on scene working to learn more information as it becomes available. This is a developing story.
