Hot & Mostly Dry Through Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Look for highs in the mid to upper 90s through Wednesday with only a 10-20% coverage of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening with a mix of clouds and sun. That's a very typical summer forecast for early July as most folks will stay dry. For our Independence Day, the rain coverage will come back up to around 20-40% in the afternoon and evening, so if you have plans outside, make sure you are taking into account rain chances - have a back-up plan or at the very least be able to move indoors if you see lightning or hear thunder. Similar weather will be in place for Friday and the weekend with a 30-40% coverage of rain and storms with the best coverage typically in the afternoon and evening. Highs should back down to the low and mid 90s each day depending on the rain coverage. Next week should start out a little drier, but we still will mention the chance of an afternoon or evening storm with highs in the 90s. Have a safe week!