More Sizzling Heat Leading Up to the 4th

We’ll keep that slightly better chance of rain around into the weekend and early next week, bumping highs down into the low to mid 90s. There will still be plenty of sun around each day, but more clouds gradually moving in by the 4th. If you have any outdoors plans for the holiday into the weekend, make sure you have your WTVM Weather app set to receive notifications of any lightning or showers nearby. So, when more clouds and storms will be around, the weather pattern still looks hot and humid.