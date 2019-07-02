One person injured after shooting on York Ave. in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A shooting on York Ave. in Opelika has left one person injured.
According to Opelika police, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of York Ave. at approximately 9:00 p.m. on July 1.
Once on scene, officers found a gunshot victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment, but there is no word on their condition at this time.
There is also no word on a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200.
