Realty company in Columbus hosts appreciation lunch for first responders and veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A realty company in Columbus hosted a lunch to appreciate first responders and military veterans on Tuesday.
Coldwell Banker Kennon, Parker, Duncan, and Davis on Whitesville Road partnered with Café 431, to provide the food for the event. Active duty military members were also welcomed.
Organizers said the lunch was simply to say thank you for the sacrifices that first responders and veterans make and continue to make on a daily basis.
"We understand the turmoil and everything else that go along with the job,” said realtor Mia Manns. “Sometimes, it’s nice to come out here and see the shiny trucks but you never know until you're in that situation how dangerous and how they give unconditionally."
The realty companies hope to continue the event in the future.
