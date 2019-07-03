Ala. Attorney General’s Office upholds Chambers Co. murder conviction

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The conviction of a Chambers County man for the murder of a man in the shower with his ex-girlfriend in 2013 has been upheld.
King was convicted on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree domestic violence and first-degree burglary and was sentenced to concurrent terms of life in prison for murder, 12 months for unlawful imprisonment, 15 years for second-degree domestic violence, and life for first-degree burglary.
King filed an appeal to have his convictions appealed.
The Alabama Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division handled the appeals process and successfully upheld King’s convictions.
Initial trial evidence showed that King punched Smith in the face while Smith was dancing at a local bar with King’s ex-girlfriend. The next morning, Smith and King’s ex-girlfriend were at a friend’s house when King entered with a shotgun and fired twice, killing Smith and injuring his ex-girlfriend.
After the ex-girlfriend escaped the house, she was confronted by King as she attempted to enter her vehicle. He then forced her to drive him to his vehicle which was parked nearby before she called 911 and received emergency care.
King is currently being held in the Ventress Correctional Center in Barbour County.
