Community reacts to teen charged in the death of Auburn sports announcer, wife

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - People in Auburn are speaking out after new details have been released regarding the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett.
New court documents show 16-year-old Johnston Edward Taylor was driving anywhere from 89 to 91 miles per hour when his SUV slammed into the back of Rod Bramblett’s Toyota, killing him and his wife Paula in May 2019.
“That’s two lives gone and they were two great people. On the other side, there’s a child’s life gone. The only thing we can do is pray,” said Auburn resident Roderick Butler.
Shug Jordan Parkway has a 55 mile per hour speed limit.
“He did 30 miles over the speed limit? That’s too much, plus I feel like the speed limit on that road should be lowered,” said Nicholas Land, who has lived in Auburn his entire life.
“It really just shocks me that you could be going that fast on that road. I travel that road everyday and to be going 91 miles per hour is just ridiculous,” said Auburn resident Jessica Carter.
Shortly after that crash, new records show that Taylor was under the influence of marijuana. Taylor was arrested at his home Monday on two counts of manslaughter and taken to the lee county jail. He was released on a $50,000 bond.
“The whole Auburn community is just, we’re beside ourselves. Football season is getting ready to come up and it’s going to be weird hearing someone else announce ‘touchdown Auburn,’” Carter said.
Authorities said Taylor will be tried as an adult, but no court date has been set.
