Family of boy who drowned in Chattahoochee River thanks the community for its support

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of six-year-old Jeremiah Henderson spoke for the first time since he boy drowned in the Chattahoochee River earlier this week.
Much like the past two days, Wednesday was extremely emotional. But Jeremiah’s parents and family members stood up and said “thank you” to first responders and the giving community.
“But I’m going to stand here today because I know my baby would say thank you,” said Jeremiah’s mother, Cieria Melton.
Friends and family members of Jeremiah stood along the Riverwalk and shared their appreciation for the first responders who worked so tirelessly to find his body. Officials said the child, from Dothan, was playing on the rocks Sunday, when he slipped and fell into the river. His is body was recovered Tuesday morning.
“Just want to say thank you for Muscogee County, Columbus, Phenix City and from all of us from the bottom of our hearts, we want to say thank you,” said Mingo Henderson.
In addition to first responders, Jeremiah’s family thanked the companies and people who donated time, food and other resources as they sat under the Georgia sun waiting for closure.
“Chick-fil-A, Krystal’s, Country’s Barbeque," military wives," Henderson said.
Lauren Rondem is one of the military spouses, who along with several others, helped get hotel rooms for the Henderson family.
“Dothan is a long way," and them not being from here, they needed somewhere to stay. I felt that God was speaking on my heart to do something for the family,” Rondem said.
“From me, as a special request, keep his mother lifted up in prayer," said Henderson. I know I’m his father but she needs it, as well as I do, but just keep your arms and love stretched out to her.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up for those who would like to donate to Jeremiah’s family.
