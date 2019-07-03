LIST: Fun and fireworks in the Chattahoochee Valley

CHATTAHOOCHEE VALLEY (WTVM) - All around the country, families will be donning their red, white and blue in honor of our nation’s 243rd birthday.
Thursday, July 4 is Independence Day and the Chattahoochee Valley is going to be filled with family fun, fireworks and freedom.
Check out our list of events for you to enjoy with friends and family!
9:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
The events begin early and last through the evening with live music, performances and shows, sandcastle contests, beach activities and their annual Fireworks Extravaganza you can enjoy right for the shores of Robin Lake Beach.
Begins Thursday, July 4 at 9:00 a.m.
Florence Marina State Park in Omaha, Ga.
Enjoy a boat ride, guided tour of Providence Canyon, scavenger hunt, crafts, glow-in-the-dark mini golf in their weekend-long celebration!
Pyne Road Park July 4th Celebration in Troup County
Gates open at 10:00 a.m.
Pyne Road Park will have live music featuring Eley Road, a Kid’s Play Zone starting at 4:00 p.m. and food and refreshments for sale by vendors all leading up to a fireworks show at dark! The cost is $10 per vehicle.
10:00 a.m.
You and your child can walk, ride a bike or pull a wagon in he 35th Annual Sweet Land of Liberty Fourth of July Parade! Participants can win prizes ranging from $100 to $300 for decorations made by themselves. Participants should line up at Sweetland Amphitheatre at 9:00 a.m. for 9:30 a.m. judging.
The parade route begins at Sweetland Amphitheatre before going down Church St., turning left onto Vernon Rd., left on Main St./Ridley Ave. and returning to Sweetland Amphitheatre to end the parade.
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Spend your Independence Day focusing on American and military history in a fun way at the National Infantry Museum! Tanks, living historians, reptiles, live music, fun and games, the Silver Wings Parachute Demonstration Team and the Pint-Sized Patriot’s Display can keep your family entertained all day long.
1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Join park rangers for an afternoon of live music, pool games and poolside activities. There is a parking fee of $5 and general pool admission fees apply.
4:00 p.m.
The Phenix City Amphitheater will be the home to an evening of live music, a food truck court and a fireworks show after dark that can also be seen throughout Uptown Columbus.
Live music will feature Selwyn Birchwood, Seth Walker and Neal Lucas.
4th of July Light Up the Sky Celebration at Silver Run Baptist Church in Seale
5:00 p.m. CDT at Silver Run Baptist Church, located at 36 Silver Run Dr. in Seale, Ala.
Free food throughout the evening and family picnic games with prizes beginning at 5:30 p.m. CDT and a fireworks show that is expected to begin at 9:00 p.m. CDT.
5:00 p.m. CDT, fireworks display at 9:00 p.m.
Head out to the Home Side of the Duck Samford Football Stadium on E. Glenn Ave. for a free celebration with food, music by Open the Skye, inflatables, the Cyber Game Truck, free goodies and a fantastic fireworks display.
The parking lot off of Airport Rd., which is shared between the Bo Cavin fields and the New Duck fields, will be closed to the public for the fireworks shoot site.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.