National Infantry Museum in Columbus celebrates 3 millionth visitor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum in Columbus reached a major milestone on Tuesday.
The museum welcomed its 3 millionth visitor 10 years after opening its doors. According to the museum, those visitors were Tim Lordin and his family from Massachusetts.
The family traveled to Columbus to attend the Infantry School graduation of grandson Andrew Curran. The family was treated to a gift bag, gift certificates, and discounts.
The National Infantry Museum celebrate its 10th anniversary last week.
