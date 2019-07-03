Record number of travelers expected on the roadways over Fourth of July holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A record number of Americans are expected to be traveling for the Fourth of July holiday this year. According to Trip Advisor, July 3 is one of the busiest travel days during the summer.
26 percent of Americans are expected to be traveling on Wednesday, July 3 for the Fourth of July holiday. That percentage comes from Trip Advisor’s Independence Day Travel Survey.
Sergeant Alan Malone with the Columbus Police Department urges drivers to watch their speeds and gives a few other reminders.
“We also ask that everyone make sure that you’re not driving under the influence of any drugs or alcohol. If you’re going to consume alcohol, make sure you have a designated driver to take you to a safe location and as well make sure you’re wearing your seat belts,” Sgt. Malone explained.
He says to follow the “Hands Free” law by not texting or talking on the phone while driving. If you do feel the need to use your cell phone, Sgt. Malone says to use a hands free device and to do so in a safe manner.
Sgt. Malone also says CPD will have increased traffic enforcement over the Fourth of July and holiday weekend.
“There will be increased traffic enforcement during the holiday weekend and we’ll probably be looking at, focus on distracted driving and other traffic violations to include speeding," Sgt. Malone said.
Out of the Americans traveling for the holiday July 3rd, Trip Advisor expects 67% to be driving and 22% to be flying.
