Residents voice concerns of water rafting during search, rescues on the Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Following the drowning of a six-year-old boy in the Chattahoochee River this week, some people reached out on social media to ask why water activities, including rafting, continued while rescue efforts were underway.
Some said the trips down the rapids should have been canceled while officials were searching for the child.
Dan Gilbert, the owner of Whitewater Express, said his business stayed in constant communication with the rescue teams and did its best to stay out of the way.
"I'm very torn. I know it's a business and they still need to make a profit, but at the same time, this family is hurting. I just felt like maybe there should have been a little bit more respect," said Columbus resident Lauren Ronden.
"What we did is we certainly wanted to respect, not just authorities but also the family, so every trip that came through we told them what was going on so they would be aware,” said Gilbert. “We asked everybody, our staff and customers to be a little quieter as they passed the area, just out of respect."
Gilbert said if authorities had asked the business to stop, whether it be for an hour or a day, they would have honored the request.
The primary goal of Whitewater Express is to continue educating the public about river safety and wearing life jackets.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.