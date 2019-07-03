Sizzling Heat Sticking Around

The strong ridge of high pressure over the Eastern U.S. begins to break down and usher in some disturbances, which will enhance the “lift” in the atmosphere and up shower and storm coverage each day. Though it won’t be raining all day long, make sure you’re paying attention to the weather if you’re doing anything outdoors for the 4th. 40% coverage on Independence Day increases to a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms Friday into the early part of the weekend. Highs will drop a touch into the low to mid 90s, but the humidity will still keep it feeling unbearably hot outside. Sunday into next week, rain chances drop to 30-40% with balmy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds anticipated each day.