Storms Return in Greater Number for the 4th

COLUMBUS, GA. (WTVM) -After another hot and mostly dry day, thunderstorms will return in greater number for our 4th of July - the rain coverage will be highest in the afternoon and evening, with storms lingering into the nighttime hours for some. If you have plans, the best course of action is to make sure you have a backup plan in case storms threaten your location - be ready to move indoors if you see lightning or hear thunder. Hopefully by fireworks time, the showers and storms will diminish in coverage. We may see a higher coverage of storms around on Friday, and the coverage will stay in the 40-50% range as we go into the weekend. Highs will drop back to the lower 90s on most days, but if places don’t pick up much rain, they may find their way into the mid 90s. Next week, the low-rain coverage days may end up being Monday and Tuesday, but as always, you’ll want to be prepared for a shower or storm at any point!