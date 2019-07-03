2 suspects wanted in Columbus for burglary at Country Inn & Suites hotel

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects are wanted in Columbus for burglary at a hotel.
The incident happened July 1 shortly before p.m. at the Country Inn & Suites located on Rollins Way.
According to the Columbus Police Department, a man and woman entered the hotel, after prying open the front door, and stole multiple items. The front door of the hotel was locked and currently being rennovated.
Photos of the suspects have been released.
Anyone with information on their identity is asked to call the Columbus Police Department Burglary and Theft Unit at 706-653-3424.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.