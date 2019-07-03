Team USA achieves perfect 4-0 records after day 2 of International Cup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Team USA softball program has taken the International Cup tournament by storm through the first two days of competition at the South Commons Complex in Columbus. Both the national team and junior national team have racked up perfect 4-0 records.
Tuesday saw Team USA beat China 1-0 behind a three-hit shutout by Cat Osterman, and then blank Peru 10-0 in a game delayed for over two hours by lightning.
The USA Under-19 national team earned a pair of shutout victories as well on Tuesday. First, they beat the Philippines 7-0 in five innings, then matched it with another 7-0 win in five innings over China.
Only two other teams are undefeated after two days. Japan has won all three contests, and Mexico won their tournament opener on Tuesday.
Day three on Wednesday will see a pair of big-time showdowns. The U19 squad will play Mexico at 12:30 pm ET at South Commons Stadium, followed by an all-USA matchup – the U19 team versus Team USA at 3:00 p.m.
