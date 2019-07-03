15-year-old runaway last seen in May reported missing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 15-year-old Columbus teenager who was last seen more than a month ago has been reported missing.
Brianna Williams is said to have run away and was last seen on Sunday, May 26 in the area of 1st Ave.
She was last seen wearing a gray and black shirt with blue cut up jeans and white tennis shoes. She may have her hair in a ponytail or wearing a long black wig.
Williams is 5′2″ and approximately 110 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact CPD’s Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
