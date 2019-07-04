Arrest in check theft, forgery scheme linked to several south Ala. and Fla. counties

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple agencies across the Wiregrass and Florida are investigating a check theft, forgery scheme where at least one victim lost hundreds.
Coffee County investigators have arrested and charged Charlie Rhodes with third-degree forgery and third-degree theft of property. He is currently being held in the Coffee County Jail.
According to Coffee County investigators, the victim says she put a check in her mailbox to send off for a bill payment. She says the check was for $37.44, but when it cleared and was returned the check showed it had been changed to $875.00.
Coffee County Chief Deputy Ronnie Whitworth says the department had been working since May on the case. Tuesday, they posted surveillance images of Rhodes on Facebook from his visit to the bank to cash the check. Within hours of asking for help from the community - a strong tip.
“Someone called Enterprise Police Department and said the subject was in Marco’s Pizza eating,” said Whitworth.
Rhodes’ arrest was a domino for other agencies looking into similar cases. Dothan police confirmed an arrest warrant has now been issued.
They believe Rhodes stole a check from a Dothan man for $8.32, changed it to $800.32, and tried to cash it. The bank teller became suspicious and contacted police. Before police could arrive, Rhodes had left.
Dothan police have charged him with possession of a forged instrument. It’s not clear how many people may have been impacted, but Dothan police confirm they are investigating other cases.
Enterprise Police Department, Ozark Police Department, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, and DeFuniak Springs Police Department are also reportedly investigating cases.
Investigators say, if possible, try to pay for things in person instead of through the mail.
