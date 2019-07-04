Columbus mayor comments on water safety; sends condolences to family of 6-year-old drowning victim

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Columbus is reminding residents to practice water safety during the Fourth of July holiday.
Mayor Skip Henderson is encouraging those who are not strong swimmers and all children to wear a personal floatation device.
Henderson also sends his condolences to the family of six-year-old Jeremiah Henderson. Jeremiah’s body was recovered this week as after he fell into the Chattahoochee River.
Henderson posted the following comment on Facebook:
Henderson also says a task force made up of public safety workers and others that promote safe river recreation will be established to discuss and implement ways to encourage people to practice river safety.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.