EXCLUSIVE: Family speaks on unsolved murder of Destiny Nelson; reward for information increased to $15K

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a Columbus teen who was shot and killed as she answered a knock at the door of her home is making an appeal for justice.
With the help of Synovus Bank, the Columbus Police Department has now increased the reward to $15,000 for someone to come forward with information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Destiny Nelson.
Destiny’s mother, Amber Daniels, said she’s happy that authorities are not giving up on finding justice for her daughter.
The whole family was home at their Bull Creek apartment in 2017 when Destiny answered the door and was met with gunfire. Investigators believe the shooting was a botched gang retaliation.
Daniels said she will never forget the moment she didn’t hear Destiny’s voice.
“At first we didn’t know what it was. It sounded like maybe fire crackers were going off and then I called all the kids just to make sure everybody was ok. Destiny didn’t answer,”said Daniels.
Daniels said Destiny was smart and had plans to become an accountant and had many goals she was planning for her life. She was only 17 years old when she was murdered.
“It’s hard. It’s hard not having her here. It’s hard having family events and it’s hard seeing the girls without their sister,”said Daniels.
Destiny leaves behind three sisters who say she was truly the glue to the family.
“She always wanted us to be kind to each other. She would always be in the middle of the arguments trying to solve them,”said Heavenleigh Daniels, Destiny’s sister.
Destiny’s mother said she feels like Destiny gave an unthinkable sacrifice.
“I feel like Destiny sacrificed her life to save the rest of us. Had Destiny not been in the hallway, those bullets would have gone through every room in that house and killed us all. So, even though I lost my Destiny, I feel like Destiny saved us all,” said Daniels.
Daniels is begging anyone with information aboutDestiny’s death to contact police so their family can finally have some kind of closure.
In a bold press release earlier this week, Columbus police said “if you won’t stand up for someone like Destiny Nelson then you wont ever stand up for anything.”
