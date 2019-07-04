HEALTH WITH DR. PAULA: Staying hydrated in the summer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s hot and humid down in the Chattahoochee Valley as the summer months continue on.
Dr. Paula Walker-King says we have to stay hydrated both while it’s hot out and all other times of the year.
She says we should be drinking eight glasses of eight ounces each as the minimum. If you are more active, you will want to drink more water to help replenish yourself.
A good rule of thumb is to take your body weight and divide it in half to get the number of ounces of water you should be drinking per day.
Dr. Paula also says it is best to sip your water throughout the day. Oftentimes, people try to drink all of the day’s water at once, which leaves them making trip after trip to the bathroom.
Every biochemical reaction in our bodies take place in the presence of water including our metabolism, according to Dr. Paula.
Without water, your metabolism will slow and you will begin to feel sluggish, fatigued and may see the pounds start to pack on.
Water is foundational to our well-being, so make sure you are getting enough of it.
