Highway 41 in Talbot County to close for maintenance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heads up to drivers in Talbot County- Georgia DOT maintenance teams will be replacing pipe in the roadway of Georgia 41 next week.
The project will take place near milepost 13.7 between the Georgia 208/Monroe Street intersection in Talbotton and the Georgia 36 intersection.
Work is expected to begin on Tuesday, July 9 and finish by Friday, July 12. At this time there will be a full road closure in place.
Crews will provide a detour with installed signage advising motorists to take alternate routes around the work site. The detour for this project utilizes Georgia 208 and Georgia 36, which meet at a juncture just to the east of Waverly Hall.
Motorists are urged to be alert to detour route signage, slow their speeds, and be watchful of other vehicles.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.