July Fourth marks major tourism season for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Fourth of July is one of Alabama’s largest tourism holidays each year, according to the Alabama Tourism Department.
Rick Harmon, the Publications Director with the department, said the holiday weekend brings big bucks into the state.
“Fourth of July tourism is incredibly important," Harmon said.
Harmon said the beaches make up about 30 percent of the state’s overall tourism. The department accounts for tourism through the state lodging tax.
In July 2018, the lodging tax was $9.5 million. That was up from $8.6 million for the July of 2017. However, the department expects that number to continue its trend and grow to more than $10 million in 2019.
“Other reasons we expect it to go up are the four-day Fourth weekend instead of a three-day weekend and some lingering effects from Hurricane Andrew,” he said.
He said the overall economy will be effected, because people stop off at hotels and restaurants on the way to the beach.
“When my family goes to the beach we map out where we are going to eat and even some of the shops," Harmon said.
In all of 2018 tourists spent $15.5 billion in Alabama on travel-related expenses like hotels. The Tourism Department says in 2018 more than 27.7 million people visited Alabama.
