LaGrange hosts 35th annual Sweet Land of Liberty Parade

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -On Thursday, the City of LaGrange hosted its 35th annual Sweet Land of Liberty Parade in Downtown LaGrange.
This year’s theme was “Bright Stars, Bold Stripes, Brave Hearts.”
This year’s grand marshals were Debbie and Speer Burdette. Speer is the recently retired Callaway Foundation president and Debbie is a longtime literacy advocate, former school board member, and the beloved Mama Jama, the storytelling mama.
“We are thrilled to recognize these two ‘bright stars’ for their decades of bold leadership and brave service. Debbie and Speer Burdette reflect the best ideals of this country. They are homegrown heroes and world class leaders,” said JSL Board Member and Parade Chairwoman Lindsey Perkins.
The free festivities began at 10:00 a.m. on the Square with LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton leading a short patriotic program that included local performers and winners of the Lady Liberty and Uncle Sam awards from the class of 2019.
The big parade began shortly after. Local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts led the parade as bearers of the American flag. Other local children and members of the LaGrange Junior Service League also marched together carrying state and news flags.
Plus, to end it all on a nice, cool note LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton provided free Kona Ice for all of the parade participants.
The popular parade was originally founded in memory of Annette & Jim Boyd. The LaGrange couple were fiercely patriotic and Annette Boyd was affectionately known as the “Parade Lady.”
Family of the couple says this parade is not only a way to give back to the LaGrange community’s youth, but also a way to remember the Boyds and all they did for the City.
