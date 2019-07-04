Lanett man dies in single-vehicle car crash on Alabama Hwy. 50

Lanett man dies in single-vehicle car crash on Alabama Hwy. 50
By Alex Jones | July 4, 2019 at 3:14 PM EDT - Updated July 4 at 3:14 PM

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Alabama Hwy. 50.

28-year-old Tracy David Payne, of Lanett, died after his 2018 Toyota Camry left the roadway and struck a tree before overturning.

The crash occurred on Alabama 50 at the 147 mile marker just four miles east of Lanett on July 3 at 7:40 p.m.

Payne was pronounced deceased on the scene of the accident.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.