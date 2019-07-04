Lanett man dies in single-vehicle car crash on Alabama Hwy. 50

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Alabama Hwy. 50.
28-year-old Tracy David Payne, of Lanett, died after his 2018 Toyota Camry left the roadway and struck a tree before overturning.
The crash occurred on Alabama 50 at the 147 mile marker just four miles east of Lanett on July 3 at 7:40 p.m.
Payne was pronounced deceased on the scene of the accident.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers are continuing to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.