Marion County awarded 120K grant for new high school agriculture center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Monday, Marion County announced that they will be receiving $120,000 in special purpose grants from the OneGeorgia Authority to build a new agriculture center for Marion County High School.
“I am pleased that the OneGeorgia Authority voted unanimously to fund this exciting project for Marion County High School,” said State Representative Mike Cheokas “This agriculture center will provide so many great educational opportunities for our students who are interested in agriculture for years to come.”
The agriculture center for Marion County High School will be built on campus and used by both middle and high school students. This project will include an 80 foot wide by 120 foot pole barn construction, installation of concrete slabs, poles and roof structure for the agriculture center building. The rest of the building will be constructed by the agriculture education classes.
The facility will be used for Future Farmers of America meetings, livestock shows, animal science classes, young farmer classes and housing for students’ supervised agricultural experience projects.
The OneGeorgia Authority’s task is to serve as a financial partner and catalyst in helping our rural communities maintain excellent quality of life advantages while also creating sustainable and diversified economies.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.