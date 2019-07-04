National Infantry Museum holds 7th annual Freedom Fest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thousands came to the National Infantry Museum for the Freedom Fest on the Fourth of July. The festivities kicked of at 10:00a.m. with a cannon firing and the National Anthem.
Ret. Brigadier General Peter Jones is the National Infantry Museum Foundation President and says the Pint-Sized Patriots Parade is one of the most popular events of the day.
“It’s just that traditional kids parade that you have coming down here memorial walk between the Vietnam Wall or the Global War on Terror, but I think it’s just a combination of a bunch of traditional events," Jones said.
The National Infantry Museum prides itself on hosting Freedom Fest as a free, community-wide event.
“We’re celebrating 243 years of independence and to do it here at the National Infantry Museum where really the army helped give birth to the nation so we celebrated our birthday on the 14th of June and we’re 244 years old," Jones explained.
Freedom Fest also features self-guided tours of World War II Company Street, food vendors, bounce houses, and music.
