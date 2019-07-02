Parents charged after south Ala. boy dies inside vehicle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - The parents of a 2-year-old boy who died after being found in a car in south Alabama have been arrested and charged with manslaughter, according to the Dothan Police Department.
Robert Patrick King, 36, and Melinda Gail King, 38, were both charged with one count of manslaughter for the death of their son, Castiel King.
Castiel was found inside an unlocked Mazda vehicle at the family’s home in the 200 block of Lace Drive on June 28. He was rushed to SouthEast Health where he was pronounced dead.
Upon further investigation, Dothan police determined that the boy was unattended by his parents and left the home, entering the vehicle in the driveway on his own. The parents were said to be asleep and under the influence of “intoxicants” at the time of their child’s death.
According to Capt. William Benny with the Dothan Police Department, a test conducted Monday on a vehicle reached a maximum temperature of 133 degrees.
While the doors of the vehicle were unlocked, it’s believed the 2-year-old did not know how to open the door. He was inside the sweltering vehicle from around 3:30 p.m. to around 7:15 p.m., a span of nearly four hours, before he was found not breathing.
The Kings are both being held on bonds of $30,000. In addition to the manslaughter charges, both are charged with one count of first-degree possession of marijuana, which includes bonds of $15,000 for each.
