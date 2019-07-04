Showers & Storms Sticking Around

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After some wet weather at times early on the 4th of July, I think the rain will be diminishing for many evening BBQs and fireworks celebrations. Still, you'll want to keep the app handy tonight to track any rain that may be moving in! The coverage of showers and storms should be about the same on Friday with a 50/50 chance of getting wet, mainly during the afternoon and evening. The coverage may drop a little Saturday only to go up again on Sunday - I would advise being prepared for rain either weekend day, knowing your best chances will come during the afternoon and evening. The coverage next week looks highest on Monday (40%) and lowest on Wednesday (20%), but the same rules apply. Highs will stay in the 90s for the foreseeable future with lows in the 70s. Have a happy 4th - and a safe one too!