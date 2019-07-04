Suspect arrested for armed robbery at insurance agency in Valley, Ala.

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A robbery suspect was arrested in Chambers County on Wednesday.
Curtis Brooks, 57 of Lanett is charged with first-degree robbery.
At approximately 4:30 p.m., the Valley Alabama Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at the Alabama Insurers Office on 23rd Boulevard. According to employees, the suspect entered to business with a handgun, forced them on the floor, and left with an undisclosed amount of money.
After the robbery, a Chambers County deputy spotted the suspect’s vehicle near Highway 50 and Broad in Lanett. After a short vehicle pursuit ended on South Jennings Avenue, Brooks was taken into custody with the help of Lanett police officers. Valley detectives recovered clothing items and money that were taken during the robbery.
Brooks was interviewed and processed at the Valley Police Department and transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility. Additional charges are possible.
