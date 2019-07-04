4th of July: Steamy & Potentially Stormy at Times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 4th of July starting off true to form with plenty of oppressive humidity and classic summertime heat in place prior to more clouds and storms popping-up by the heat of the afternoon. It certainly won’t be raining all afternoon and evening long but keep an ear out for thunder and have a plan B when doing anything outdoors. Any storms developing during the afternoon and evening today could produce some decent lightning, so have a place to seek shelter when any potential storms roll through.
Good news is most the storms should fade away in time for any fireworks shows this evening. Rain chances remain around the 40-50% range through the weekend with intervals of balmy sunshine in the mix as well. Highs today will max out in the mid 90s, but of course feels like temps will push uncomfortably toward the triple digits. Temperatures look to stay in the low to mid 90s through next week. Any day with more clouds around will help to provide at least some relief from the brutal heat. Rain chances look a little lower by next week, around 30% for Monday and Tuesday, then potentially even lower by Wednesday and beyond.
