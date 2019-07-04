4th of July: Steamy & Potentially Stormy at Times

Good news is most the storms should fade away in time for any fireworks shows this evening. Rain chances remain around the 40-50% range through the weekend with intervals of balmy sunshine in the mix as well. Highs today will max out in the mid 90s, but of course feels like temps will push uncomfortably toward the triple digits. Temperatures look to stay in the low to mid 90s through next week. Any day with more clouds around will help to provide at least some relief from the brutal heat. Rain chances look a little lower by next week, around 30% for Monday and Tuesday, then potentially even lower by Wednesday and beyond.