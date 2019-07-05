County cuts grass to make intersection safe in Harris County

ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WTVM) - Some residents in Harris County recently complained of an issue they were facing at the intersection of Manchester Expressway and Central Church Road.
Residents said tall grass blocked drivers’ view. The grass is now short enough to see both directions when leaving Central Church Road and going onto Manchester Expressway.
Franklin Henderson said he is happy he shared his concern with the community.
"I'm so happy they cut it for the safety of people who enter that intersection there on Manchester Expressway," said Henderson.
Henderson was concerned the tall grass would cause a fatal accident as drivers could not see when turning onto the road. Now, that someone has taken the time to mow the grass, Henderson said he and his family are able to se better while driving.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.