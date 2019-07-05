Couple spends 72nd wedding anniversary at Piedmont Columbus Regional

Catherine Doyle was hospitalized on her 72nd wedding anniversary, so hospital staff helped make it a special day. (Source: Piedmont Columbus Regional)
By Alex Jones | July 5, 2019 at 11:14 AM EDT - Updated July 5 at 11:14 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A couple in Columbus recently celebrated spending 72 years of lives together as a married couple, but could not quite mark the occasion where they might have wanted to.

Catherine Doyle was hospitalized at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Northside Campus on her July 3 anniversary.

As Catherine and her husband were having lunch together in her hospital room for their anniversary, PCR staff dropped by with balloons, cards and smiling faces to help make their day special.

In a Facebook post, Piedmont Columbus Regional said their 72nd anniversary felt like their first because “there was an obvious freshness to their love for each other.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

