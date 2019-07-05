GDOT releases list of summer construction projects

GEORGIA (WTVM) - Whether you’re taking the family out for some quick sno cones or heading off on your big beach vacation, you might want to keep an eye out for road construction this summer. Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials say they have a project-packed few months planned.
According to GDOT officials, West Central Georgia currently has 16 roadway milling/resurfacing projects, 14 bridge projects and 12 interstate/highway projects underway.
Below is a summary of some of the ongoing construction projects in our area:
- Construction of a bridge and approaches on Georgia 219 over Mountain Oak Creek
- Replacement of a bridge on County Road 386/Fortson Road at Standing Boy Creek
- Milling and resurfacing of I-85 from the Alabama state line and extending to the Georgia 219 interchange
- Milling and resurfacing of Georgia 103 starting at Georgia 116/Georgia 219/Georgia 103 and extending to Georgia 18
- Upgrades of signage, striping and pavement on I-185 at various locations
- Milling and resurfacing of Georgia 240 starting south of Georgia 96 and extending to Georgia 127
- Milling and resurfacing of Georgia 18 starting at the Harris County line and extending east of South Depot Street
- Milling and resurfacing of Georgia 85 ALT
- Construction of bridge and approaches over US 27 ALT/Georgia 41
- Milling and resurfacing of Georgia 100 starting north of US 27 ALT/Georgia 4 and extending to the Troup County line
- Construction of a bridge and approaches on Georgia 18 over the CSX Railroad tracks
- Construction and widening of additional lanes on Georgia 982/Talbotton Road/Warm Springs Road) beginning at 7th Avenue and extending to Woodruff Road/Hilton Avenue
- 9.8 miles of installation of traffic management signals on US 80/Georgia 22 starting at the Alabama state line and extending to US 27/Georgia 85, including the installation of traffic monitoring cameras
- Milling and resurfacing of Georgia 26
- Construction of a roundabout on US 19/Georgia 3 at Georgia 26
- Milling and resurfacing of Georgia 39 Connector starting at Georgia 39 and extending to Georgia 1
- Widening and construction of District Line Road starting at US 208/Georgia 30 and extending to Georgia 49/South GA Tech Parkway - TIA Project
- Milling and resurfacing of Georgia 22 starting at the Muscogee County line and extending to east of US 80/Georgia 41/Georgia 22
- Construction of a bridge and approaches on Greenville Street over the CSX Railroad tracks
- Widening and reconstruction of US 19/Georgia 3 starting north of West County Road and extending to Atwater Road
