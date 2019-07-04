Georgia Dept. of Agriculture confirms roach infestation at Douglas Dollar General

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Fines could be pending for a South Georgia Dollar General if requirements aren’t met after a confirmed complaint.
The Georgia Department of Agriculture called it a severe roach infestation.
Customers are thinking twice before shopping at this Douglas Dollar General, knowing that their food or drinks could come with some unwanted critters.
“It scares me,” said one customer who didn’t want to be identified.
Frequent shoppers of the Douglas Dollar General said they were concerned Wednesday, after hearing that there was a roach infestation.
Customers are now considering shopping elsewhere.
“Would I still do business here? Not if I know it, I’d be kind of leary of it," said a customer.
The store is located just off of Willacoochee Highway and received an unexpected visit from the Georgia Department of Agriculture after a complaint was filed.
“We were contacted by a customer complaining about issues at the store, so we went and promptly did an investigation and those issues were verified,” said Director Julie McPeake.
According to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, there was a severe case of a roach infestation in the food that was to be sold.
“We instructed them to discard any of the beverages or food that may be affected,” said McPeake.
The Dollar General was also stopped from selling anymore food until the infestation was resolved and a re-inspection is performed.
WALB tried to speak with management about where they currently stood, but were turned away and told they could not comment.
“I mean, I’d hate to go in there and find some in the food, you know what I’m saying?” said the customer.
The Georgia Department of Agriculture said it simply wants compliance, but if not, fines could follow.
