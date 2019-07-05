Georgia Power asking permission to increase prices

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Power is asking for permission to go up on its prices.
The utility company is seeking to increase customer rates by a little more than 7 percent next year.
A filing with the Georgia Public Service Commission says a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month would see an increase of almost $10 per month, or $120 per year.
The company reached an agreement with the PSC in 2016 to freeze rates for three years.
Georgia Power President Paul Bowers said in a statement to the PSC, “We fully recognize that we are asking our customers to pay more for electricity, which is an essential service, and realize this can place a burden on our customers, especially those who are already financially challenged. While we strive to be efficient and minimize any cost increase for customers, it has been six years since our last rate case and our current base rates are no longer sufficient to allow the Company to recover the costs necessary to continue providing safe, reliable electric service to our customers while maintaining high levels of customer service.”
In President Bowers statements, he covers issues such as the investment in assets and infrastructure. Stating the company had invested over $8 billion from 2014 through 2018.
Bowers also noted that the company’s storm damage account is under-recovered by approximately $450 million following several storms in the state, like Hurricane Michael last fall.
GA Power customers recently got some reimbursements on their bills, since the company got money back from the GOP's tax bill.
The state commission will have to decide whether to allow this new rate.
