LaGrange Police investigate shots fired near Juniper Street

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange Police are currently investigating after they say an unidentified suspect shot at occupied vehicle yesterday night.
At approximately 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Juniper Street in reference to shots being fired into a residence.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with two victims, one of whom was a juvenile. The victims reported that they were sitting on the porch of the Juniper Street residence when an unknown black male wearing all black clothing walked up and shot at them multiple times.
No-one was injured and the male suspect fled the area on foot.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or to call Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.