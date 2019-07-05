2 missing, others injured after boats collide on Lake Jordan

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are missing and several others are injured after two boats collided on Lake Jordan in Elmore County Thursday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol.
Lake Jordan is about 25 miles north of Montgomery.
A total of seven people were involved between the two boats, according to ALEA Patrol Commander Capt. Gary Buchanan.
Buchanan said it was believe at least five were injured. One victim was flown to an unknown hospital by medical helicopter with serious injuries. At least one was also taken by ambulance, Buchanan stated.
Dive teams will be on the scene first thing Friday morning to assist with the search, Buchanan added.
The Elmore County Emergency Management Agency and Elmore County Search and Rescue are assisting with the search.
It’s unclear exactly what caused the collision during the busy Fourth of July holiday.
Buchanan said the boats included a Sea Hut center console boat and a Maxum ski boat.
This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates.
