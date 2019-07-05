Power of Goodwill: Pa. librarian promotes reading by delivering books on a bike

MOUNT PENN, Pa. (WTVM) - A Pennsylvania librarian is bringing books to kids this summer, even though her town doesn’t have a library.
Sarah Westley has packed books in boxes and hauls them around town on a bike.
Every Tuesday, Westley makes her rounds handing out free books and taking book donations.
Kids like 9-year-old Mya Delvin will keep the momentum going; she’s already picked out four books!
“For students who are learning to read, or just grasping those beginning steps, to go on summer break and to not look at a book or not practice reading, they can lose a year worth of progress,” said Westley.
The goal is to expand over the next few weeks and grow her mobile library even bigger by next summer.
