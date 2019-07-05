Staying Hot, Humid, and Stormy at Times

Any downpours will help to knock temperatures down, but those who stay rain-free before the heat of the day should get into at least the low 90s with feels like temperatures back in the triple digits. For the weekend, expect a mix of sun and clouds, and scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoons with a 50/50 chance of getting wet. Heading into next week, the pattern remains unsettled with roughly 40% chance of rain in the forecast during the PM hours, with generally more clouds than sun. Highs will still manage to top out in the low to mid 90s, especially in those spots that receive more sun breaking through the clouds. We are keeping an eye on the tropics for NEXT weekend as models are hinting at a disturbance developing in the Gulf that could bring some decent rain to the Southeast. Stay tuned.