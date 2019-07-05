Suspect wanted in Columbus for stealing a vehicle and financial transaction card theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Columbus for stealing a car and financial transaction card theft and fraud.
According to the Columbus Police Department, the suspect stole at 2010 Honda Fit Sport from a residence on July 2. He then went to Walmart on Buena Vista Road in Columbus and several other locations and fraudulently used the vehicle owner’s bank cards.
Photos of the suspect have been released.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department Burglary and Theft Unit at 706-225-4337 or 706-653-3424.
